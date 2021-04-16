State Dept. watchdog says Pompeo, wife violated ethics rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s internal watchdog has concluded that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife violated federal ethics rules by asking staffers to run personal errands and perform non-official work for them. In a report released on Friday, the department’s inspector general concluded that those requests were “inconsistent” with the regulations. But, because Pompeo is no longer a federal employee, it did not call for any action against the former secretary who left office on Jan. 20. Instead, it recommended that the State Department clarify its policies to better define tasks that are inappropriate for staffers and make it easier to report alleged violations. The department accepted all recommendations in its response to the report.