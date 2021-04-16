Senators to Biden: Waive vaccine intellectual property rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten liberal senators are urging President Joe Biden to back India and South Africa’s appeal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so coronavirus vaccines can be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their populations. The lawmakers wrote in a letter delivered to the White House on Thursday evening that Biden should “prioritize people over pharmaceutical company profits” and support the temporary waiver of the rules. A waiver could pave the way for generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines. More than 100 nations support a temporary waiver. The Biden administration has said it is studying the issue.