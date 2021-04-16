Prison time ordered for Chippewa Falls man who sold drugs that killed 2 people

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man was sentenced on Friday for the drug overdose deaths of two men.

Judge Steven Gibbs gave Shane Paul Johnson 10 years in prison for selling the fentanyl and heroin that caused the 2017 overdose deaths of Samuel Ott and four days later Nicholas Buck.

He pleaded no contest back in September.

Friday's sentence will be served in addition to the 20 years Johnson is already serving for what was called the biggest drug bust in Chippewa Falls history.