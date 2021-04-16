Portland, Oregon, police fatally shoot man at city park

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An angry crowd gathered in a park in Portland, Oregon on Friday after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis says a white man in his 30s was shot and killed by police, who fired both non-lethal projectiles and a gun at him. The man who was killed was not identified. Authorities say the shooting investigation is being hampered by a crowd that gathered at the scene and tried to pull down police tape. Davis says he is getting help from the local sheriff’s department to keep the crowd away.