Portland, Oregon, police fatally shoot man at city park

3:19 pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An angry crowd gathered in a park in Portland, Oregon on Friday after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis says a white man in his 30s was shot and killed by police, who fired both non-lethal projectiles and a gun at him. The man who was killed was not identified. Authorities say the shooting investigation is being hampered by a crowd that gathered at the scene and tried to pull down police tape. Davis says he is getting help from the local sheriff’s department to keep the crowd away.

Associated Press

