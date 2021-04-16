Payton Kostka will wrestle at Minnesota State Mankato

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Payton Kostka took a while to decide where he wanted to wrestle in college.

Friday afternoon, he put pen to paper and made his choice: Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Kostka said he enjoyed the atmosphere of the school and felt a connection with the wrestlers currently in the program when he visited.

Regis' wrestling program has grown tremendously in Kostka's time.

"I was the only wrestler in sixth grade," he said. "By the I was a senior, we had almost 20 kids on the high school wrestling team. That was one of the best part for me to see, the program's growing and what they're going to do after me hopefully."

