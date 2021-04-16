Party like it’s 1995! Blugolds earn long-awaited win
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tom Ginther got the bear hugs and Charles Bolden got the game ball.
UW-Eau Claire baseball earned its first win since 1995 Friday afternoon with a 2-0 triumph over Finlandia University at Carson Park. The Blugolds reinstated the program this season.
Ginther pitched a complete game shutout. Hank Pitsch homered and scored another run on a sacrifice fly to provide the offense.
The Blugolds and Lions are playing a doubleheader at Carson Park.