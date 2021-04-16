Party like it’s 1995! Blugolds earn long-awaited win

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tom Ginther got the bear hugs and Charles Bolden got the game ball.

UW-Eau Claire baseball earned its first win since 1995 Friday afternoon with a 2-0 triumph over Finlandia University at Carson Park. The Blugolds reinstated the program this season.

Party likes it’s 1995! @UWECBaseball beats Finlandia 2-0 for its first win since reinstating the program. Historic moment at Carson Park! @UWECblugolds @WQOW pic.twitter.com/VK0n1J0iZu — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) April 16, 2021

Ginther pitched a complete game shutout. Hank Pitsch homered and scored another run on a sacrifice fly to provide the offense.

When a @UWECblugolds coach gets his or her first win, @DanSchumacherAD presents a game ball. Here is the moment @CoachBolden_ got his! Lots of hugs for pitcher Tom Ginther too. @UWECBaseball @WQOW pic.twitter.com/ztapEwwxDj — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) April 16, 2021

The Blugolds and Lions are playing a doubleheader at Carson Park.