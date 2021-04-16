Skip to Content

Oscar-nominated Romanian film reveals health care failings

New
6:22 am National news from the Associated Press

BUCHAREST (AP) — The Romanian documentary film “Collective” is nominated for two Oscars. It follows a group of journalists delving into the state of health care in the eastern European country in the wake of a deadly 2015 nightclub fire that left dozens of burned victims in need of complex treatment. What they revealed was decades of deep-rooted corruption, a heavily politicized system scarily lacking in care. Watered-down disinfectant was knowingly sold to state hospitals as burns victims died of infections months after the fire in bacteria-riddled hospitals. The movie has encouraged whistleblowers to come forward with more details about the state of health care in Romania.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content