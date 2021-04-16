New blast at St. Vincent volcano; cruise ship helps evacuees

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — La Soufriere volcano has shot out another explosive burst of gas and ash and a cruise ship has arrived to evacuate some of the foreigners who had been stuck on a St. Vincent island by a week of violent eruptions. The explosions that began on April 9 forced some 20,000 to flee the northern end of the eastern Caribbean island for shelters and contaminated water supplies across the island. A top volcanologist says Friday morning’s blast was “big enough to punch a hole through the clouds,” probaly reaching 8,000 meters (26,000 feet).