Need food assistance? Fresh food boxes to be distributed in Eau Claire Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A national program will be making a local impact for those experiencing food insecurity.

The National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 728, secured a semi-truck load of fresh food boxes from the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program to distribute in our community.

The food is free and anyone in need is eligible to receive a box. Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can pick up food boxes Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to Noon, at Banbury Place (800 Wisconsin Street) in Eau Claire.

1,300 boxes of food and 1,300 gallons of milk will be distributed. Volunteers will also be following COVID safety protocols. They will be distributing boxes in a drive-thru style.