Mondovi woman allegedly steals $20,000 from bank she was working at

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Mondovi woman could spend the next 10 years in prison for allegedly stealing from her employer, a bank in Mondovi.

Heather M. Ford, 31, is charged with theft from a business setting.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Buffalo County Court:

Mondovi police were called to Citizen's Community Federal Bank on Dec. 14, 2020, because management noticed "a large amount of cash" was missing.

Bank management told police $20,020 was missing and they suspected Ford was responsible because they thought she was also responsible for $5,000 that had gone missing from a bank truck the previous year.

Management went on to tell police the bank vault was balanced daily but they thought Ford was falsifying the documents going back to October 2020.

One of the bank's managers explained inside the vault are "straps" which contain $100 bills in groups of 10. The manager said as they counted the money they noticed 12 of the straps only contained $400 compared to the $1,000 that was supposed to be there. They said 14 other straps were not there at all.

That same day police went to Ford's home and she admitted taking the money. She said she was trying to take care of her kids, pay rent and vehicle payments and other bills but she just couldn't "get out from behind."

Ford said she started taking money about a year previous (Nov. 2019) but had not taken any for six months.

Police asked Ford if she was surprised to find out $20,020 was missing. She said she knew that much was missing because she had "obviously been trying to make it balance." She told police she had no part in the missing $5,000 from the previous incident.

Ford told police she had spent all of the money she took.

If convicted, she could spend 10 years in prison or be fined $25,000.

She will make her initial appearance in Buffalo County Court on May 5.