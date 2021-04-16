Member of Montana Freemen from 1996 standoff dies in prison

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A member of the anti-government Montana Freemen who took part in the extremist group’s 81-day armed standoff with FBI agents has died in prison. Federal officials say Russell Dean Landers, 69, died April 10 while in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution at Terre Haute, Indiana. No cause was provided. His death was first reported by the Montana State News Bureau. The Freemen were accused of organizing an assault on the nation’s banking system through the circulation of bogus financial instruments. After their leader was arrested in 1996, Landers and others refused to leave the group’s ranch in remote eastern Montana. Landers was convicted of conspiracy, threatening a federal judge and other charges.