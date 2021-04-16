LSU reeling from ongoing reviews of sexual misconduct cases

Uncertainty lingers over LSU athletics as the Tigers football program concludes spring practice. A logo in Tiger Stadium in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month for this weekend’s spring game is among measures meant to promote healing on a campus that was found to have a culture hostile to women making allegations of sexual misconduct. The U.S. Department of Education and a state Senate select committee are reviewing how the university has handled sexual misconduct allegations. The school is also contending with a $50 million federal lawsuit. What the fallout will be remains unclear. But LSU will need time to restore its tarnished brand.