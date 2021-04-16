Skip to Content

Lawsuit: Police drew gun on driver whose headlights were off

National news from the Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit says a South Carolina police officer drew a gun on a young Black driver whose only infraction was driving with his headlights off. Noah West was headed to a fast-food restaurant last month when an officer pulled him over. The officer conducted a traffic stop after earlier reports of gunfire nearby. The lawsuit says the officer drew a gun and ordered West to kneel and put his hands on his head. He was later issued a written warning for the headlights after the officer realized West wasn’t involved with the shooting. The lawsuit alleges negligence, civil assault and false arrest. The department declined to comment.

Associated Press

