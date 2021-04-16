Lawsuit: Police drew gun on driver whose headlights were off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit says a South Carolina police officer drew a gun on a young Black driver whose only infraction was driving with his headlights off. Noah West was headed to a fast-food restaurant last month when an officer pulled him over. The officer conducted a traffic stop after earlier reports of gunfire nearby. The lawsuit says the officer drew a gun and ordered West to kneel and put his hands on his head. He was later issued a written warning for the headlights after the officer realized West wasn’t involved with the shooting. The lawsuit alleges negligence, civil assault and false arrest. The department declined to comment.