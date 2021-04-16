Lawsuit over Indonesia 737 crash claims autothrottle problem

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Boeing alleges a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the January crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight that killed all 62 people on board. The Seattle Times reports that the lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of 16 families of crash victims cites a list of previous incidents involving 737 autothrottle system malfunctions. The lawsuit also says that history suggests the system should have been redesigned. Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the loved ones of crash victims and said it would be inappropriate to comment further while it’s helping in the crash investigation.