Kauai police chief suspended without pay for mocking Asians

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — The police commission on the Hawaii island of Kauai is suspending its police chief without pay for five days for making discriminatory comments after an investigation found he mocked people of Asian descent in 2019 and 2020. The Kauai Police Department says Chief Todd Raybuck will be required to complete anti-discrimination and cultural sensitivity training. Raybuck says he accepts responsibility for his comments. He says he will expand his cultural awareness and increase his knowledge and understanding of different cultures. The Kauai Department of Human Resources found no evidence to support the allegation Raybuck didn’t promote an employee due to ancestry, race or national origin.