Justice Department sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has sued Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone, accusing the conservative provocateur and his wife of failing to pay nearly $2 million in income tax. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. It alleges the couple underpaid income tax by more than $1.5 million from 2007 until 2011 and separately alleges Stone also owes more than $400,000 for not fully paying his tax bill in 2018. Stone tells The Associated Press that the Internal Revenue Service is “well aware that I have no assets and that their lawsuit is politically motivated.” Stone is a longtime friend of the former president’s.