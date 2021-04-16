Indy shooter was a former FedEx employee who had gun taken away last year

Indy shooter was a former FedEx employee who had gun taken away last yearNew
INDIANAPOLIS (WQOW) — The man who police say fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis is a former employee.
FedEx spokesperson Bonny Harrison released the information Friday.
She says company officials can't speculate on a motive but are working closely with investigators.
A deputy said Friday afternoon that about 120 people were inside the facility Thursday night when 19-year-old Brandon Hole shot and killed at least eight people.
Police say the suspect had a gun taken away by authorities just last year.
According to police, Hole used a rifle.
Hole was reportedly last employed by FedEx in 2020.
WPTA-TV and The Associated Press contributed to this story.
This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with News 18 for the latest.