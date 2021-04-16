Indy shooter was a former FedEx employee who had gun taken away last year

INDIANAPOLIS (WQOW) — The man who police say fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis is a former employee.

FedEx spokesperson Bonny Harrison released the information Friday.

She says company officials can't speculate on a motive but are working closely with investigators.

A deputy said Friday afternoon that about 120 people were inside the facility Thursday night when 19-year-old Brandon Hole shot and killed at least eight people.

Police say the suspect had a gun taken away by authorities just last year.

According to police, Hole used a rifle.

Hole was reportedly last employed by FedEx in 2020.

WPTA-TV and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

