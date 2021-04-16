Heavy, wet snow shows another side of spring in New England

BOSTON (AP) — New Englanders who had enjoyed an early spring are getting a kick in the pants with a storm packing powerful wind gusts, lashing rain, and heavy, wet snow. A foot of snow had fallen in the town in Spofford in western New Hampshire by midday Friday. The wind was gusting to 40 mph on the coast. Snow fell from New York’s Hudson Valley northward northern New York and eastward through New England. The wind and heavy snow are causing sporadic power outages and creating slippery conditions. Winter weather warnings or advisories are posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.