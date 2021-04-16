Grand jury to consider charges in death of Texas protester

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury will consider whether to bring charges against a man who drove into a crowd demonstrating in Austin against police violence last July and shot and killed an armed protester. Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced the move in a statement Friday without identifying the man who shot 28-year-old Garrett Foster. The man’s attorneys have identified him as Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. They say the Fort Hood soldier was working for a ride-share company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.