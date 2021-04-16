GM announces battery plant coming to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — General Motors and LG Energy Solution have announced plans to invest more than $2.3 billion to build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The project is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy, making it one of three U.S. factories that will build electric vehicles. The 2.8-million-square-foot plant is expected to create 1,300 manufacturing jobs in Maury County when it opens in 2023. Gov. Bill Lee declared the new battery plant project “the largest single investment of economic activity in the state’s history” while praising the project.