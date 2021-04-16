Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:55 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton North 35, Pulaski 13

Belleville 42, Southwestern 20

Black Hawk 26, Benton/Shullsburg 22

Campbellsport 28, Laconia 0

Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0

De Pere 22, Appleton West 14

Fond du Lac 63, Green Bay Preble 3

Green Bay East 15, Green Bay West 14

Greendale 24, West Allis Nathan Hale 0

Holmen 41, Sparta 21

Jefferson 36, McFarland 19

Kimberly 31, Appleton East 6

La Crosse Central 42, Eau Claire North 21

Lodi 39, Turner 0

Lomira 14, St. Marys Springs 12

Menasha 35, Racine Horlick 18

Milton 14, Stoughton 7

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 26, Beaver Dam 19

Necedah 27, Wauzeka-Steuben 14

Neenah 21, Bay Port 20, OT

Pius XI Catholic 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 8

Ripon 35, Waupun 10

Sheboygan North 33, Sheboygan South 21

Stevens Point 19, Oshkosh West 16

Sturgeon Bay 50, Gibraltar 34

Sun Prairie 21, Verona Area 19

Waunakee 42, Monona Grove 14

Wisconsin Heights 76, Kickapoo/LaFarge 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, ccd.

Fort Atkinson vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.

Middleton vs. Madison Memorial, ccd.

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Kewaunee, ccd.

West Allis Central vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

