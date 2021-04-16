Family asks feds to reopen case on Tamir Rice police killing

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2014, is asking the Justice Department to reopen the case into his death after it was closed in the waning weeks of the Trump administration. In late 2020, federal prosecutors said they would not bring charges against the two officers involved. The prosecutors said video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for them to conclusively establish what happened. In December 2015, a grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against the officers. Rice was Black. The officer who shot him was white. The shooting sparked protests about the police treatment of Black people.