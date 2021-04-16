Ex-NYPD cop admits to obstruction in murder-for-hire plot

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York City police officer has pleaded guilty to an obstruction charge in a murder-for-hire plot that authorities say sought the death of her husband and her boyfriend’s teenage daughter. Valerie Cincinelli entered the plea Friday in Central Islip federal court on Long Island. The 36-year-old Cincinelli said she was “truly sorry” for impeding a grand jury probe. She is likely to face a sentence of up to five years in prison at a sentencing scheduled for Oct. 29. Having already spent over a year and a half behind bars, Cincinelli immediately sought bail. A judge reserved decision.