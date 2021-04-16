Chippewa Steel change owner, coach

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel will skate under new ownership and a new head coach Friday night.

The team announced owner Steve Black has agreed to transfer ownership to the Kasik family. Black brought the franchise to Chippewa Falls in 2018.

Mike Janda has been named the team's new head coach and general manager, replacing Carter Foguth, new owner Kelly Klasik announced in a release.

Janda is a former North American Hockey League player and coach and has spent the last nine years as the Director of Coaches and Development Coordinator of the San Jose Jr. Sharks, a 12U AA team in California.

The Kasik family has reached a 3-year lease extension through the 2023-24 season for Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the team said.

The Steel (10-20-2-3) are in last place in the NAHL Midwest Division this season, but were in a position to make the playoffs last season.

Chippewa hosts Janesville Friday at 7:10 p.m.