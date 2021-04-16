China calls for closer cooperation on climate change

PARIS (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for closer cooperation on combating global change. The official Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video conference on Friday. The talks came in advance of a climate change meeting U.S. President Joe Biden called for next week. Biden has invited 40 world leaders to an April 22-23 virtual climate summit. The United States and other countries are expected to announce more ambitious targets for cutting carbon emissions and to pledge financial help for the climate-protection efforts of less wealthy nations. China’s vice foreign minister signaled that his country is unlikely to make any new pledges