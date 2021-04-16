Aaron Donald’s lawyer says video refutes man’s assault claim

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald says witnesses and surveillance video refute a man’s claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend. Attorney Casey White said Friday the video indicates Donald didn’t assault anyone but was trying to save the victim, De’Vincent Spriggs. The station aired black-and-white video that shows about a dozen men and a melee. White says five witnesses say Donald helped pull people away. Spriggs’ lawyer Todd Hollis has said Donald and others assaulted Spriggs, causing multiple injuries that required hospital treatment. Police are investigating but no charges have been filed.