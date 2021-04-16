A break in the clouds just in time for the weekend

We've had a mostly or completely cloudy sky every day since last Thursday, but there's finally a little bit of sun in the forecast. Some of us are waking up to fog on this Friday morning, but sunshine is on the way.

Most of Friday should be partly cloudy, as temperatures return to near-average for this time of year by this afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.

Today will also be the warmest day we've seen in a while after a very warm start to April. Temperatures have been in the 40s and low 50s every day since last Friday

The good news is dry and seasonable weather lasts through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Precipitation chances will be minimal during that time.

Enjoy the nice weather while it's here, because cool and dreary weather returns to start next week.

There will be chances for light rain or even some flurries starting Monday, lingering into Wednesday before we see improvements.