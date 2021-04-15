WQOW recognized for social media, Blugold ‘Power of Band’ special

(WQOW) - WQOW-TV is proud to announce we have won a pair of Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

The awards are named after longtime CBS journalist and TV hall of famer Eric Sevareid. They honor the "best work done by broadcast news operations and journalists" in six states - Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

News 18 took home 1st place for best social media. The social media entry focused on WQOW's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find our social media platforms here.

News 18 was also awarded an award of merit for the "Power of Band" special put together last fall.

The hour-long special aired in November and focused on UW-Eau Claire's nationally-recognized band program with interviews of the band director, UWEC chancellor, band members and more.

You can watch the special in its entirety here.

