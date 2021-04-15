Walk-ins will be welcome at UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccine clinic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, you will soon be able to do so without an appointment in Eau Claire.

Starting on Friday, April 16, walk-ins will be welcome at the vaccination clinic inside UW-Eau Claire's Zorn Arena.

Walk-ins will be accepted Tuesdays thru Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Starting April 29, walk-in hours will start at 11 a.m.

Health officials are still recommending you make an appointment ahead of time because that will guarantee you get a vaccine.

"We encourage everyone that can get a vaccine to do so. The COVID-19 vaccine helps to prevent you from getting seriously sick from COVID-19. Protecting yourself also protects the people around you, like those at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or those who can’t get vaccinated — like infants and young children,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese.

Anyone 16 or older is eligible to get the vaccine. If you are younger than 18 you must have parental consent to book an appointment and your parent must come to the appointment with you to consent to the vaccine.

The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance or ID is needed. The vaccine being administered is Pfizer.

