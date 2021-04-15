Unpaved trails re-open after spring thaw

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have been waiting to get out on your mountain bike, now you can as trails in the city and county of Eau Claire are open for the season.

The unpaved trails close for the winter and can't be used again until the frost in the ground thaws out. Community services supervisor for the City of Eau Claire John Lofgren said this prevents the trail from getting damaged and keeps people on them safe.

This is earlier than usual for re-opening the trails, he said, but our warm spring has helped to harden the ground quickly.

Lofgren added that these trails like Northwest and Pinehurst Parks are maintained by groups of volunteers

"Without private-public partnerships the city has with CORBA and with OutdoorMore, we wouldn't have these opportunities for the citizens of the city," Lofgren said.

A big thing people should keep in mind while enjoying these trails, Lofgren said, is cleaning up after your pets.