UnitedHealth ups forecast after strong start to year

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Profits jumped about 44% in the first quarter and UnitedHealth boosted its outlook for the year. The company said Thursday that the performance of its Optum division was particularly strong. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, company raised its full year earnings outlook to $17.15 to $17.65 per share and adjusted earnings to $18.10 to $18.60 per share. That projection includes a potential downside per-share of $1.80 due to the continuing influence of the pandemic.