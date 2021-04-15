UN envoy: South Sudan has potential, needs to hold elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — David Shearer says he’s leaving the top U.N. job in South Sudan convinced the world’s youngest nation has the potential to become a tourist destination and oil and mineral riches to spur economic progress. That’s if it can eliminate corruption and establish a transparent and open government. South Sudan marks its 10th anniversary of independence from Sudan on July 11. It has a transitional government in place following a 2018 peace agreement and a 2020 cease-fire. Shearer told The Associated Press that it’s time for the country to focus on elections “and have a legitimate, popularly elected government.”