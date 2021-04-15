US industrial production warms with the weather, rising 1.4%

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry rebounded last month as the United States recovered from an unusually frigid February. The Federal Reserve reported Thursday that industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utlities — rose 1.4% in March, reversing a 2.6% drop in February. Output rose 2.7% at factories and 5.7% at mines. Utility production plunged 11.4% as the weather warmed in March and Americans turned down the heat. Overall, industry has proven resilient through the coronavirus crisis.