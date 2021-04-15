Syria devalues its local currency against the U.S. dollar

BEIRUT (AP) — State media reports that Syria has devalued the official price of its local currency two days after the central bank governor was sacked. Thursday’s decision came after the Syrian pound crashed over the past months in the war-torn country hitting records low and throwing more Syrians into poverty. The central bank said the official price of the dollar will be 2,512 pounds after it was fixed at 1,256 since June last year. The black market price is about 3,100. The pound has been hit hard by the war, corruption, Western sanctions and more recently a financial and economic collapse in neighboring Lebanon.