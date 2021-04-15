Standing in the Light Memory Choir meets for the first time in over a year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After more than a year without seeing each other in person, the Standing in the Light Memory Choir held its first in-person rehearsal Thursday.

The group provides a community for those suffering from memory loss and their caregivers. The choir met this morning at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd to rehearse their music.

According to Kobi Shaw, a member of the choir, they've been meeting on Zoom since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it feels good to finally come together again.

"We are just so excited to see each other. We thought the weather would be nice and so we wanted to have one outdoor concert as we're trying to wrap up our season," Shaw said.

The choir will have a virtual showcase on April 29 and plans to have a casual summertime series from June 3 to July 15 to bridge the gap between now and their fall program.



Anyone can join the choir and you can find out more about it here.