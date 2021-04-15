South African youth project pays tribute to Prince Philip

ORANGE FARM, South Africa (AP) — Young South Africans enthusiastically performed Zulu dancing and traditional African music as part of the lessons provided by the Jabulile Arts and Culture Society in the poor Orange Farm township, 28 miles outside Johannesburg. Amid the classes in dancing and marimba music, a leader of the culture group praised Britain’s Prince Philip, who died last week and whose Duke of Edinburgh Awards helped to fund the culture group’s activities. The South African youth group has been operating for the past 11 years as part of The President’s Award an initiative empowering youths aged between 14 and 24. It has been operating in the country for the past 35 years.