Side effects of J&J Vaccine ‘Extremely Rare’

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Over 62,000 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered in Eau Claire County, and 10 percent of those vaccinations came from Johnson & Johnson, the now-halted vaccine.

However, according to County Health Director Lieske Giese, it's considered to be extremely rare to see a blood clot side effect. She says side effects of the J&J vaccine have yet to be reported in Eau Claire County, let alone, Wisconsin.

But if you begin to have these side effects within 3 weeks of receiving your J&J vaccination, seek medical attention:

Severe Headaches

Abdominal Pain

Leg Pain

Shortness of Breath

"Anyone who received Johnson & Johnson more than 3 weeks ago, the risk of these untoward side effects are very low. We don't see this as a [vaccination] setback," said Giese.

According to Giese, 41 percent of county residents have had at least one vaccine dose. Eau Claire's vaccination percentage is higher than the state's vaccination rate-which is at 38 percent, putting Eau Claire in the green zone for vaccinations.

20 percent of the population is still considered ineligible for the vaccine because they're under the age of 16.