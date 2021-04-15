San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no “active threat to the public.” The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property. Police have not said where the shooting occurred or described the circumstances. Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported. A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an “active and open incident” and that no further information is currently available.