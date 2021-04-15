Old Abes tennis advances 6 to state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire schools truly had a home court advantage Thursday with a trip to the state tennis meets on the line.

Eau Claire Memorial High School hosted one of four WIAA girls tennis sectionals at the Menard Tennis Center.

The Old Abes had three singles players in the finals. At #1 singles, Molly Hower played well but fell to Neenah's Ava Dunsim 6-3, 6-3. Both players qualify for state.

Neenah's Nora Paape also topped Memorial's Anna Hoitomt at #2 singles.

It was the #3 teams that shined for the Old Abes. Ki Ki Shea showed how dominant she's been all season at #3 singles, winning two sets to none to advance to state.

Sophie Konzen and Charley Zacho also won the #3 doubles flight.

Neenah would go on to win the team title with 49 points. Memorial finished second with 43 points.

Eau Claire North also participated in the tournament, with a doubles team and #1 singles player Morgan Presler entered. The Huskies finished in 9th place out of 11 teams.

The individual state meet will be held next Thursday and Friday at Badger High School and the Lake Geneva Tennis Club. The team tournament will take place May 1 in Eau Claire at the Menard Tennis Center.

You can view the full results of Thursday's sectionals matches here.