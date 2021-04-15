Nunez scores hat trick, Memorial soccer routs North 8-0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Old Abes soccer squad is on a hot streak, they won five straight heading into Thursday. Meanwhile the Huskies had dropped their last two. The rivals met tonight at Memorial for a crosstown showdown.

Memorial won the first meeting 9-0 to open the year, and game two was much of the same. Junior forward Jared Nunez was on fire in the first half, scoring first on a flashy scissor kick off a corner kick to open the game. He would score twice more in the first half for a hat trick. Memorial led 5-0 at the break.

The Huskies struggled offensively. Memorial didn't allow them to get a shot on goal throughout the matchup, but one bright spot came from keeper Caden Eberle, who has a number of saves that prevented the Old Abes from scoring double digit goals.

The Old Abes added three more in the second half, including two from junior midfielder Ben Zumwalt.

Memorial went on to a dominating 8-0 victory, a championship level performance against a crosstown rival.

"It's always awesome, you know the crosstown rival game is always huge," Nunez said. "Right now we're buzzing, the boys are really putting in the work and it's starting to show. We've beaten some really good teams from the Milwaukee area, and these boys are ready to compete, looking for that state title this year."

The Old Abes move to 8-2 on the year with the win, and will take the field next against Holmen at home on Tuesday. The Huskies fall to 2-4-1 and take on Sparta next on Tuesday.