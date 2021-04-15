Next steps for the Sonnentag Complex

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students at UW-Eau-Claire have voted to approve a referendum for the Sonnentag Complex, so in the future students would have to pay a fee of no more than $90 a semester to use and keep up the event and recreation center.

Kimera Way, president of Eau Claire Community Complex, said now that UW-Eau Claire students have given them the green light, they'll move into the design phase. Way said they have to finalize exactly what the building will look like, and what will be where. Once that is completed, they will go through the bidding process for contractors.

The students' vote to pay for use and upkeep of the facility was more than a vote to pay a fee, Way said, but an affirmation that the student body wants to see this project come to life.

"Without their support, nothing else could move forward," Way said. "So, now that they've voiced their support, a lot of the background work that we've been doing over the years now can really ramp up and come to full fruition."

In the coming months and years Way said there are a lot of moving pieces between working with the City of Eau Claire, UW-System and other partners to get things approved, and then, built.

Related Story: Plans move forward on Eau Claire’s Sonnentag Event and Recreation Center