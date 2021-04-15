Metal dinosaur exhibit coming to Artisan Forge Studios

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One archaic art exhibit is coming to town. An arts organization is hosting artist Dave Lewis's "Scraposaur" metal dinosaur collection starting May 1.

According to Lewis, his 14 metal dinosaurs, including an 18 foot tall T. rex, are being shipped to Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire over the next couple of days to be shown in May.

The exhibit is a part of a celebration of Creative Economy Month. According to Greg Johnson, the owner of Artisan Forge, this exhibit will be great for kids.

But getting it set up poses quite the challenge.

"I'm going to put these into the large-scale sculptures. These pieces are probably kinda true life. Two of them on a big trailer. This is a fairly significant installation and a fairly big deal to move across from one state to another," Johnson said.

Johnson told News 18 the sculptures will be right in front of Artisan Forge on Clairemont Avenue so anyone passing by can see the art.

He also hinted that we might be seeing some of the art around town later next month, saying it can be hard to keep dinosaurs in one place.