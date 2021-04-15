Macron visiting Notre Dame two years after devastating blaze

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the building site that Notre Dame has become in the two years since a fire tore through Paris’ most famous cathedral. The purpose of his visit on Thursday will be to show French heritage hasn’t been forgotten despite the coronavirus. Ministers, architects and the retired army general who is overseeing Notre Dame’s restoration are joining Macron as he inspects the progress of the massive rebuilding project. The president promised the cathedral would be rebuilt by 2024, yet officials acknowledge the work won’t be fully completed by then. They pledge Notre Dame will be at least be open for worship in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.