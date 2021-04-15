Judge: BP’s Indiana refinery violated soot emission limits

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a BP refinery in northwest Indiana repeatedly violated air pollution standards for soot emissions between 2015 and 2018. U.S. District Judge Philip Simon issued his decision on the Whiting refinery Wednesday. The Sierra Club and the Environmental Integrity Project sued the petroleum giant in 2019 under the federal Clean Air Act after Indiana officials declined to take formal action about the eight emissions violations. Simon has not ruled on whether the company must pay monetary damages. The sprawling refinery in Whiting near Lake Michigan is 15 miles southeast of Chicago.