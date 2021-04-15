J-Rod are done: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have split

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod — officially. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement. “We are better as friends,” the statement says. The couple started dating in early 2017. They issued a statement in March that disputed reports they were breaking up. The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.