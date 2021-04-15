Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip landed in the countryt’s south. The Thursday attack broke weeks of relative cross-border calm but produced no reports of casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in the Negev Desert town of Sderot and its surroundings. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave. Israel usually blames the militant Hamas group for any violence originating from Gaza. Hamas and Israel observe an unofficial truce brokered by regional mediators, including Egypt and Qatar. Hamas says Israel does not commit itself to the ceasefire’s terms, which envision significant easing of Israeli economic restrictions on Gaza.