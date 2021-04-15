Iran’s supreme leader: Vienna offers ‘not worth looking at’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader says the offers being made at the Vienna talks over his country’s tattered nuclear deal “are not worth looking at.” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment Wednesday in a speech on the first day of Ramadan in Iran. As supreme leader, he has final say on all matters of state. That makes his comments on the talk critical. Khamenei’s comments come as Iran says it will enrich uranium at a level higher than ever before after a weekend attack on its Natanz nuclear facility. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack. Israel has not claimed the assault but is widely suspected of having carried it out.