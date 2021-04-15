Hutchinson man accused of attacking Menards worker, officer

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — A Hutchinson man is accused of assaulting an employee of the local Menards store who asked him to wear a mask and then attacking a police officer with a hammer. Authorities say officers were called to the store Wednesday on a report that the man assaulted the employee with a piece of lumber. The suspect drove away, but later pulled over as an officer pursued him. Officials say that when the officer made contact with him through the driver’s side window he took off with the officer hanging from the window. Police say the suspect hit the officer in the head with a hammer as they struggled. The officer is hospitalized in stable condition.