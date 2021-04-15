Hawks battle the Bucks in Eastern Conference showdown

Milwaukee Bucks (34-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks meet in a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks have gone 16-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 111.2 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Bucks are 19-10 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is second in the NBA with 48.2 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 129-115 on Jan. 24. Antetokounmpo scored 27 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is shooting 60% and averaging 15.4 points. Capela is averaging 12.7 rebounds and 16.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bobby Portis is second on the Bucks with 7.3 rebounds and averages 11.4 points. Brook Lopez is shooting 50.3% and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 42 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 47.6% shooting.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: out (ankle), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Trae Young: day to day (calf).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

