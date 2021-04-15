French lawmakers to vote on highly criticized security bill

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament is set to pass a security bill to extend police powers that has prompted criticism from civil rights activists who fear it would threaten efforts to denounce police abuse. The definitive vote is scheduled for Thursday at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s party has a large majority. In an effort to quell criticism, lawmakers have redrafted the most controversial article of the bill. It now provides that helping identifying on-duty police officers “with the obvious intent of harming” will be punished by up to 5 years in prison and a 75,000 euro-fine ($89,800). Opponents say it remains vague and subject to interpretation by police officers.